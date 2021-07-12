Dubai, a city of wonders, continues to stand out with its record-breaking engineering marvels. One could call it the world's most "superlative-filled" town, boasting the world's tallest building, the world's fastest rollercoaster, the world's longest zipline, along with many others. Now the city has added one more item to its collection: The deepest swimming pool on the planet, complete with a "sunken city" for divers to explore.

Deep Dive Dubai, which opened Wednesday, prides itself as the only diving facility in the world where you can go down 60 meters (almost 200 feet), 15 meters deeper than any other pool, as confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) by Guinness World Records.

The pool contains 14.6 million liters (3.8 million gallons) of fresh water, a volume equivalent to six Olympic-size swimming pools.

Guided down by lights and ambient music, divers can play underwater games such as table football, explore an "abandoned sunken city," or just soak up the vegetation on the way.

The pool is equipped with more than 50 cameras for entertainment and safety purposes.

A one-hour dive costs between $135 and $410, with Deep Dive vowing that it will open to the general public soon.

The oyster-shaped structure pays tribute to the pearl-diving tradition of the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, explained Deep Dive Dubai's director Jarrod Jablonski, an expat from Florida in the United States.

Dubai, which from October hosts the delayed Expo 2020, reopened to tourists in July of last year and has organized one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns against COVID-19.