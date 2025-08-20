Gamescom, the world's largest computer games fair, just got bigger, as this year's instalment kicked off to large crowds in Cologne on Wednesday.

There's something for everyone, be it strategy games, shooter battles or fantasy adventures.

Following an opening show on Tuesday evening, at which 5,000 fans were shown new game trailers, the computer and video game fair opened its doors in the morning.

More than 1,500 exhibitors are presenting their offerings to the public until Sunday, including studios such as CI Games, Keen Games and Bethesda.

This year's record number of exhibitors surpasses the 1,462 exhibitors in 2024, when 335,000 visitors streamed to the Cologne exhibition halls. A similar turnout is expected this year.

Nintendo is there too, promoting its Switch 2 console. Such handhelds – devices with small displays – are a growing trend. They allow for a good gaming experience on the go or from the comfort of your armchair, without being hooked up to a large display.

Tuesday evening's big-screen show featured action-packed and dark themes. The first-person shooter game "Call of Duty - Black Ops 7" sends a team of up to four players into a post-apocalyptic future, where they must overcome the psychological terror of dark forces.

Gamers are seen at the Gamescom gaming convention, Cologne, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. (EPA Photo)

In "World of Warcraft - Midnight," the focus is on a battle between elves and brutal creatures, while "Bloodlines 2" revolves around vampires.

The horror classic "Resident Evil" returns with a remake titled "Requiem," showcasing the fight for survival against the undead.

The games showcased are set to be released in the coming months or in 2026. The previews aim to spark fans' interest and willingness to spend.

Geoff Keighley, a Canadian journalist who hosted the opening show, said gaming has never been more dynamic, with new technology making games ever more visually impressive.

In the coming days, professionals and fans will have the opportunity to try out the new games.

"We are here to play, and it is just getting started," said Belgian co-host Eefje Depoortere, known as Sjokz in the gaming and e-sports scene.

Streaming providers are also increasingly present at the Cologne event. Known for films and series, they are now aiming to attract customers with games.

This year, Netflix, Disney+ and, for the first time, Paramount+ are represented at Gamescom. Amazon Prime participated in the opening show, presenting the second season of the post-apocalyptic action series "Fallout."

Alongside two producers, lead actors Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten appeared on stage. "Fallout" originated as a video game and has now been adapted into a television series.

A "Batman" game featuring characters as Lego figures ("Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight") provoked mixed reactions, with the Lego characters' battles in the trailer raising the odd chuckle.

Nostalgia was evoked by the trailer for "Death by Scrolling" by Ron Gilbert, who achieved great success in the 1990s with "Monkey Island." The new game is designed in a retro style, recreating the experience of gaming 30 years ago.