In Germany, the public believes social media is the primary source of fake news, with 81% viewing the spread of disinformation as a threat to democracy.

The study, conducted by the Bertelsmann Foundation, reveals that a majority of respondents consider disinformation, particularly online, to be a danger to both democracy and social cohesion. Seventy-eight percent of the survey participants expressed concern that such misinformation could influence elections, divide society and shape contentious topics like migration, health, war and the climate crisis.

Two-thirds of survey participants pointed to active social media users and bloggers as the main drivers of misinformation. Meanwhile, 53% of those surveyed accused foreign governments of spreading false information, and 50% viewed the German government as a source of disinformation. However, social media is generally seen as the primary source of fake news.

While 93% of participants expressed trust in the media, they believe fake news is deliberately spread to weaken trust in politics and democracy. Some social media users suggested that Germany could follow Türkiye’s lead by establishing centers like the "Disinformation Combat Center" under the Turkish Directorate of Communications to tackle false information.

The rise of misinformation and disinformation, particularly on social media, has been a growing concern across the globe. In recent years, countries have faced increasing challenges in combating the spread of fake news, which often amplifies political polarization and undermines public trust in institutions.

Germany has been no exception to this trend, with many of its citizens worried about the impact of disinformation on their democratic processes.