Giant panda Ru Yi, living in Moscow's zoo, showed his impressive martial arts skills by battling a snowman and completely destroying it to obtain treats.

Zoo workers placed carrots and branches inside a snowman in the panda's enclosure not just to get the place into the Christmas spirit but also to entertain the bear, giving it a task to solve before obtaining his meal.

Despite their cute looks, giant pandas possess formidable force with their biting power being comparable to brown bears.

Ru Yi and his female friend, Ding Ding, were given to the Moscow Zoo by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2019. Beijing has loaned the pandas to Moscow for 15 years as part of a joint research project.