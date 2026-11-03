The U.K. branch of the Entrepreneurs, Business and Intellectuals Association (GISIAD UK) officially launched with a grand reception at the historic Guildhall in the heart of the City of London.

Held on Friday evening, Oct. 30, 2026, the event coincided with celebrations marking the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. More than 500 guests attended the reception, filling the Guildhall’s prestigious Old Library & Print Room.

The event attracted significant interest from diplomatic representatives, public officials, investors and business leaders from both Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Republican values, international vision

Decorated with Turkish and British flags, the historic venue provided a fitting setting for an evening celebrating the Republic of Türkiye and the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, GISIAD President Remzi Dursunkaya outlined the association’s founding objectives, international vision and ambitions to strengthen economic and commercial relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

He highlighted the importance of creating new opportunities for cooperation, supporting entrepreneurship and bringing together business communities across both countries.

Welcoming the guests in his opening address, Murat Bingöl, chairperson of the board of GISIAD U.K., who hosted the event, outlined the association’s establishment and its vision of strengthening commercial ties between the business communities of Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

The reception welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests, with representatives from diplomatic missions, public institutions, the investment community and the wider business world.

Among the distinguished attendees were: Osman Koray Ertaş, ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Kingdom; associate professor Hasan Ulusoy, consul general of Türkiye in London; and Aysan Mullahasan Atılgan, representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in London.

The strong attendance reflected the interest in strengthening institutional, diplomatic and commercial connections between the Turkish and British business communities.

New opportunities

Following the speeches, guests took part in a reception and networking session, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas, establish new contacts and explore potential partnerships.

The development of bilateral trade, mutual investment opportunities, entrepreneurship and new business collaborations were among the key themes of the evening.

The official launch of GISIAD U.K. marked not only a celebration of the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in London, but also the beginning of a new platform aimed at fostering economic, commercial and institutional cooperation between Türkiye and the U.K.

With its international outlook and commitment to bringing business communities together, GISIAD U.K. aims to contribute to closer relations and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders in both countries.