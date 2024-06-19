Men eat meat more often than women – but according to a new study, this tendency is not universal in all countries around the world.

Counter to common assumptions in many countries, there is no fundamental difference between the sexes when it comes to meat, according to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Instead, it appears that the more developed the country is and the more equal men and women are in that country, the greater the differences in meat consumption become.

The researchers led by Christopher Hopwood from the University of Zurich write that the opposite is often assumed, namely that the differences between the sexes decrease with increasing equality.

However, more and more research has shown the opposite, namely that the differences actually increase.

Hopwood and his colleagues offer an explanation for this: “People in countries with greater gender equality have more opportunities to eat what they want – because there is greater financial leeway there and because there is less pressure due to gender roles.”

For example, a couple can sometimes decide in favor of different things when eating together. There are enough vegetarian options, and it is socially accepted.

As meat is relatively expensive, people in poorer countries tend to eat less, Hopwood continues. However, if people can afford it and are free to choose, it is mainly men who go for steak, sausage and chicken.

”Women in wealthier and more gender-equal countries may eat less meat than one might expect due to the overall effect of wealth and gender equality.”

At the same time, he explained, ”Higher levels of gender equality and development may give women greater freedom to choose to eat meat less often and may also allow men to purchase and eat meat more often.”

For their study, the researchers surveyed more than 20,000 people from 23 countries online about how often they eat meat. The participants came from North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The results were striking: In India, China and Indonesia, there were few differences in meat consumption between men and women. The greatest differences among the countries analyzed were in Germany. However, the researchers themselves admit that 23 countries are a ”modest number.”

The researchers did not ask the exact reasons for meat consumption in their study. However, they explain that in many cultures, the consumption of meat is associated with masculinity and virility.

In some places, men who eat a vegetarian diet are viewed as less attractive than men who eat everything. How often men put meat on their plates could therefore also depend on cultural norms.