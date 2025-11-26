Researchers in the U.K. have discovered that certain genes influencing human emotions, such as anxiety and depression, also play a role in shaping personality traits in golden retrievers.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge conducted a study to explore behavioral and emotional patterns in both humans and golden retrievers. They analyzed the genetic codes of 1,300 golden retrievers and compared the results with behavioral data collected through surveys completed by the dogs’ owners.

The analysis revealed the genes underlying traits such as trainability, fear of strangers and aggression toward other dogs. By comparing these findings with similar analyses in humans, the researchers identified 12 genes in golden retrievers that appear to form the basis of human emotional and behavioral characteristics.

One gene, known as PTPN1, was linked to aggression toward other dogs in golden retrievers. The same gene has also been associated with intelligence and depression in humans. Another gene, ROMO1, which is connected to cognitive ability in humans, was found in golden retrievers that learn quickly during training.

The study also examined a gene variation observed in golden retrievers that are fearful of other dogs. Researchers found that this variation influences whether humans tend to worry for extended periods after embarrassing situations or excel in learning environments.

Eleanor Raffan, the lead researcher from the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience at Cambridge University, said the findings are striking. “Our study provides strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers share common genetic roots when it comes to behavior,” Raffan said.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).