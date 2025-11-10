Rising bear attacks in Japan, which resulted in at least a dozen fatalities in recent months, have also led to the spread of fake AI-generated images online and disruptions to essential services such as postal deliveries.

As the public continues to grow fearful of attacks, fake video clips showing aggressive bears are rapidly spreading on TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms, according to Kyodo News on Monday.

One AI-generated video shows a horde of bears destroying solar panels at a facility, while another depicts a bear snatching a pet dog.

Experts say the footage is clearly fabricated, but warn that such content can easily mislead people when mixed among real videos.

"Along with increasing news reports of the damage caused by bear attacks, the number of fake bear videos have also increased," chief editor of Japan Fact-Check Center, Daisuke Furuta said.

At least 14 people have died nationwide in confirmed or suspected bear-related incidents this year, with dozens more injured. Five people were attacked in three prefectures on Sunday alone.

Amid the disturbing trend, Japan Post Co. decided last Wednesday that postal services could be suspended for the safety of its employees.

The following day, the company stopped its services in a part of Akita Prefecture, where frequent bear sightings and attacks have been reported.

Telecommunications firm NTT East also said it would review safety measures for workers operating in mountainous regions where bear sightings are frequent.