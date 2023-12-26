The term "koru" in Turkish refers to small forests situated near residential areas, akin to what we might colloquially label as small groves; these green areas not only offer a short-term getaway from Istanbul's urban bustle but also contribute to a more comfortable living in the busy city.

The groves in Istanbul are generally situated on the slopes of hills where we can see the Bosporus. Some of them have survived from the Byzantine period to the present day, while others, with sizes ranging from 2 to 47 hectares, belonged to sultans or statesmen during the Ottoman Empire.

Walking through these places, some named after their old owners, makes me think about how nice it must be to live in such beautiful nature.

Growing up in the big city, it feels like you're in a different world right in the middle of town. It's not just the plants that make it special, but also the old buildings and ancient stuff that make it really cool.

Ayazağa grove

The area of the grove located in Sarıyer is 7.8 hectares, and it houses a mansion and a hunting lodge dating back to the Ottoman period. There are about 1,300 large and well-preserved monumental trees in the grove, with the distinguishing feature being these large trees exceeding 40 meters (130 feet).

Yıldız Park

Located in Beşiktaş, this urban park has two separate entrances, one on Palanga Avenue and the other on Çırağan Avenue. Also known as Yıldız Park, the grove includes the Malta and Çadır Pavilions. Malta Pavilion offers panoramic views of the Bosporus from three sides and got its name from the stones imported from Malta for its construction.

It is a must-visit place to escape the hustle and bustle of Istanbul, take a break in nature, and enjoy activities like picnicking or walking.

Validebağ grove

Also known as Adile Sultan Grove, this grove is home to over 40 trees, including monumental ones, some of which are 300-400 years old, and various plants. It hosts over 100 bird species and numerous animals, serving as a natural habitat where birds rest, feed, shelter and reproduce, as it is located on one of the world's important bird migration routes.

The Adile Sultan Palace within the grove was commissioned by the Ottoman Sultan Abdülaziz and gifted to his younger sister, Adile Sultan, as a summer palace in 1863. In the 1970s, the first film adaptations of Turkish poet and novelist Rıfat Ilgaz's most important work, "Hababam Sınıfı" ("The Chaos Class"), were shot here, making it significant in Turkish cinema history. One of the rooms was transformed into the "Hababam Sınıfı Museum" in 2014.

The Emirgân grove is a historical urban grove located at the Emirgân neighborhood in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

Emirgan Park

Located in Sarıyer on the shores of the Bosporus, the grove spans an area of 47.2 hectares over hills and slopes. The Yellow, Pink and White Pavilions, built within the grove between 1871 and 1878, have survived to the present day.

Emirgan Park was expropriated in 1940, transformed into a park and opened to the public in 1943. It is famous for the annual Tulip Festival held in April. The tulips in full bloom turn the grove into a colorful flower garden. The festival offers visitors an unforgettable experience with events, concerts and exhibitions.

Khedive's grove

Known for its diverse flora, beautiful gardens, green spaces, walking paths and views of the Bosporus, Khedive's grove (Hidiv korusu in Turkish) consists of hundreds of plant and tree species. Stretching along the coastline, it provides the opportunity to enjoy the magnificent views of the Bosporus. It also boasts one of Istanbul's largest rose gardens.

Khedive's Mansion within the grove was built in 1907 by the last khedive of Egypt, Abbas Hilmi Pasha, and designed by the Italian architect Delfo Seminati in the art nouveau style of the period. While walking through the grove, you can savor the beauty of nature and observe the ancient traces of history.

Cemile Sultan grove

Located in Kandilli on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, this grove has historical significance. The Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II purchased a palace in Kandilli in the name of his sister, Cemile Sultan. Cemile Sultan Grove changed hands and was sold several times until 1994 when it was leased by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of trees were preserved, and the grove's texture was renewed by planting nearly 2000 new trees.

With its unique view of the Bosporus, the grove hosts individual and corporate events in addition to inviting venues for gatherings. Social areas such as cafes, restaurants, walking paths, swimming pools, basketball courts and tennis courts contribute to the charm of the grove.