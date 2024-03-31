Children in the town of Dörtyol, Hatay, come to the Süleymaniye Mosque with their families for the evening prayer during Ramadan. The mosque is adorned with toys and colorful decorations, making it a fun place for kids to play and enjoy themselves while also experiencing the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan.

After breaking their fast, these children join activities organized by the local mosque and youth center. These activities aim to help children develop a love for the mosque and the Quran.

The local mufti, Kazım Ural, mentioned that many children participate in these activities every day. He explained that these activities not only give children more time in the mosque but also help them understand the importance of Ramadan and the mosque in their lives.

He added that through playing games and spending time together, they are helping the future generation become more familiar with the mosque and its community.