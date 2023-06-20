The importance of taking preventive measures to avoid chronic migraines, a condition that ranks among the top 10 diseases significantly impacting human lives, has been highlighted by a Turkish neurologist in a recent statement.

Neurologist Vugar Cafer said recent data shows approximately 12% of the global population experiences migraine pain.

Migraines, a complex disorder influenced by genetic and environmental factors, profoundly affects individuals' daily lives. Cafer, from the Neurology Department of Medicana Healthcare Group, emphasized that migraines are prevalent worldwide and in Türkiye, affecting about 12% of the population. He further highlighted that migraines are more commonly observed in women than men, with one out of every five women and one out of every 18 men experiencing migraines in Türkiye. Remarkably, migraines can even manifest in children, with approximately one in 11 children experiencing migraine headaches.

Cafer stressed that migraines are among the top 10 diseases globally, significantly impacting individuals' personal and social lives. He shared findings from a study conducted in the U.K., indicating that 100,000 individuals cannot attend work due to migraines. Addressing migraines promptly is crucial to managing the condition and reducing its adverse effects on daily activities.

Cafer strongly advised individuals experiencing severe headaches to seek medical attention without delay to prevent migraines from becoming chronic. He explained that many migraine patients have suffered from migraines for years, leading to the chronicity of the condition. Therefore, individuals with migraines need to consult with health care professionals as early as possible. By doing so, they can receive appropriate treatment and prevent the aggravation of their symptoms.

Cafer emphasized the significance of identifying individual migraine triggers and taking preventive measures accordingly. While triggers vary from person to person, some common triggers include fermented products, artificial foods, excessive consumption of coffee and chocolate, and overexposure to bright lights and loud noises. Surprisingly, even certain food items such as peanuts, nuts or garlic can trigger migraines.

Furthermore, Cafer highlighted that remarkable progress had been made in migraine treatment, offering an 80% success rate in managing the condition. Specifically, developed medications for migraines have significantly alleviated pain and discomfort. Medicines such as migraine vaccines and Botox have also proven effective in addressing the condition.