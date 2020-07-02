Sunken eyes, splotchy skin, lackluster hair ... All those sleepless nights have been taking a toll on our mental health and now they are showing up on our faces too.

Dermatologists and estheticians say that the secret to staying healthy, young and beautiful lies in getting regular and quality shut-eye. A good night’s sleep can also cure a lot of ailments, including moodiness and skull-splitting headaches.

But especially in the current situation, with a virus on the loose, many of us are finding it hard to drift off into sleep while some of us are trying to overcompensate for all those lost hours. Research shows that children aged 6-13 years should be getting nine to 11 hours of sleep at night, while teens aged 14-17 need eight to 10 hours. Meanwhile, adults aged 18-64 require only about seven to nine hours and the elderly (65 plus) can get by on seven to eight hours of sleep.

So if your sleep schedule is all over the place and insomnia is not being kind to your body, here are 15 tips and tricks from assistant professor Gamze Şenbursa on how to fall sleep easier and stay asleep throughout the night.