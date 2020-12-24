Natural Nizip soap, made in the town of Nizip in southeastern Turkey’s Gaziantep province, has become a hallmark of the city in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The historical soap, made using a 150-year-old technique, is in high demand, particularly because of its natural contents.

Gaziantep was once the soap production capital of Turkey, producing more than half the country's soap. "Particularly the local green Nizip soap was one of the most recognizable soaps of Gaziantep," said Mehmet Özyurt, chairperson of the Nizip Chamber of Commerce. Özyurt explained that the development of technology significantly impacted Gaziantep, which initially saw a decline in soap production. But the COVID-19 outbreak has made people reevaluate and appreciate the benefits of soap, and demand for Gaziantep's products is once again soaring.

The liquid mixture used to make the soaps is created with vegetable oils and sodium hydroxide in Nizip, Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, Dec. 23, 2020. (DHA Photo)

Soapmaker Halil Ünal said that demand for Nizip natural soap was particularly high this year. “Right now, people are more conscious of cleaning and sanitization, and they prefer more natural products for their health benefits,” Ünal told Doğan News Agency (DHA).

The fact that the traditional soap is a natural product made of vegetable oils has contributed to its sudden rise in popularity.

Nizip soap is made through hot processing in which vegetable oils, primarily olive oil, and sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, are mixed in large boilers to create a liquid that hardens when left out in the open air. The soaps are then left to dry for six months, after which they are ready to use.

“It is 100% natural with vegetable oils,” Ünal said while explaining the process of making Nizip soap. “We usually use olive oil, but the same soap can be made with laurel, cotton, sunflower or aromatic oils.”

Underling the vast, rich history of soapmaking in Nizip, he said they hope to become leaders in the field once again. "We want to bring Nizip back to its olden days," he said.