A worldwide study conducted by medical aesthetic associations in the United States found that people nowadays prefer more medical methods to youthen, and revealed that people try to delay surgical methods into their later years as much as possible. Medical aesthetic procedures, which show a similar increase in Türkiye, are being applied more and more every day by those who want to rejuvenate.

There are numerous reasons for this change in trends.

Medical procedures are performed in a much shorter time than surgical procedures, and they are painless and acheless. There is no need to stay in hospital as well. Recovery time is much shorter and it is more advantageous in terms of cost.

Moreover, medical rejuvenation procedures performed for the purpose of protection from the first-time signs of aging, increases the quality of aging, preserves the youthfulness of skin for a much longer time and surgical procedures can be postponed for much longer.

Of course, one of the important reasons for this increase in popularity is that medical rejuvenation methods give very effective results. Today, very successful anti-aging treatments can be performed thanks to advances in technology and methods.

There are nonsurgical skin rejuvenation methods for fine lines on the skin, later tissue loss, sagging and deep wrinkles, skin that loses its quality due to environmental factors and becomes dull, dries up, loses its vitality, and is blemished. Among these methods, the most preferred ones are Facial Rejuvenation with 4D Thread Lift, Ulthera Focus Ultrasound Application and the Endymed Gold needle Fractional Radiofrequency application.

Thread Lift

Aptos threads, invented by Georgian plastic surgeon Dr. Marlen Sulamanidze and further developed by his sons, plastic surgeons Dr. George Sulamanidze and Dr. Konstantin Sulamanidze, with new generation hyaluronic acid provide some of the most popular thread lift techniques.

The specialized threads are inserted and attached into the deeper tissues of the skin and, if positioned properly, create a firming and tightening effect, and collects sagging.

The middle layer is treated with PDO threads, Endymed gold needle radiofrequency and calcium hydroxiappetite or hyaluronic acid fillers. As a result of this process, tissue losses in the skin are eliminated and the tension of the skin is increased.

On the top layer, fractional lasers and Innofacial skin therapies are applied. In this way, collagen and elastin under the skin are triggered; blemishes are removed and revitalization is provided.

At the same time, in the same session, combinations can be made according to the needs of the person.

With this method, it is possible to obtain a more vivid and smoother appearance by eliminating sagging, wrinkles and blemishes. The method can be applied to the following areas: the nasolabial region, cheeks, forehead, chin sagging, jawline, eyebrows, under-eye bags, chin and jowl sagging, eye crow's feet, marionette line, sagging in the fold from the rim to the chin, and deep wrinkles in the forehead and neck.

Compared to surgical face lifting, thread lifting involves far less trauma. There are no visible scars and no skin is cut away. The procedure is relatively quick, being completed in under an hour. The permanence of the procedure varies between two and five years.

Ultherapy

The most important difference between Ultherapy technology and other anti-aging systems is that it is a personalized treatment approach that is tailored to your needs and skin structure.

Ultherapy, the first and only micro-focus ultrasound treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), uses a special ultrasound technique to create a lift effect on the skin.

This method, which is applied with the help of high-frequency sound waves, is distinguished from others as the first and only aesthetic ultrasound treatment that allows the subcutaneous layers to be seen.

The method, which provides collagen and elastin activation in the skin, activates the connective tissue. With this method, it is possible to recover the changed facial features and loosened jowl, create a nonsurgical stretching and lifting effect on the face, lift the eyebrows that fall down with age, and make the decollete area look younger.

Ultherapy is applied in a single session. After a half-hour of application, its effects appear between two and three months. Its permanence lasts up to 18 months.

Golden needles

One of the most preferred medical aesthetic applications is the Endymed Gold Needle Radiofrequency application.

With technological developments, the Golden Needle application can now be done more comfortably with advanced new devices.

The FDA-approved application, which activates the collagen and elastin cells in the middle layer of the skin with gold microneedles, creates a nonsurgical facelift effect. The Golden Needle application raises skin quality to the highest level with its use cases involving a wide range of categories including treatment of skin wrinkles, skin regeneration and improvement of skin quality, face, neck, decollete sagging, sagging arms and legs, acne, scar and spot treatment, removal of cracks and tightening of pores.

First, the skin is numbed with a numbing cream. There may be some redness and sometimes mild crusting after the procedure, but the redness only lasts for one or two days.

Golden Needle, which can be applied in all seasons, is recommended to be completed in three sessions with an interval of three weeks. The process takes an average of 30 minutes.

The maximum effect of the procedure is seen after three to four weeks.

Next generation lasers

Known as "SoftSurgery" all over the world, Plexr has been the go-to technique for those who are afraid of scalpel operations and want to get rid of wrinkles around the eyes.

It works with a different mechanism of action than lasers and intense pulsed light techniques. The device transforms the ambient air (i.e. ionized gases) on the target skin surface into Plasma Energy with electrical activity. This energy evaporates the problematic outer surface of the skin and the new tissue formation process begins.

Plasma, which is described as the fourth state of matter, works in a problem-oriented way and does not affect the hair follicles, capillaries, fat and nerve tissues outside the problem area on the skin.

Plexr is used for multiple purposes such as eyelid tightening, eye contour rejuvenation, removal of puffy yellow spots on the eyelids, the treatment of active acne and acne scars, the removal of moles and warts, the removal of scars and accident scars, blemishes, and the removal of upper lip wrinkles.