Hacer Oruç, an 84-year-old living with Parkinson's disease, has made significant strides in her treatment and social life through her commitment to exercise. Diagnosed with Parkinson's about a decade ago, Oruç has faced challenges, including tremors in her jaw, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis in her right knee. Despite managing her daily needs, she began attending a therapy center in her district for additional treatment.

The Bağcılar Municipality team informed Oruç's family about the Vefahane Living Center's gym, which offers specialized exercise programs for individuals with various health conditions. Despite her advanced age, Oruç embraced the opportunity to start exercising at the center and soon noticed improvements in her Parkinson’s symptoms.

Hacer Oruç works out to help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 9, 2024. (AA Photo)

Through her participation, Oruç made new friends, including other women with health issues who also work out at the center. One of her close friends is 82-year-old Nezire Yılmaz, who has Alzheimer's disease. Together, they enjoy their morning exercise sessions.

Oruç told a correspondent from Anadolu Agency (AA) that she has been exercising for about a month and has come to love it. She noted the positive changes: "Exercise has made a difference. Before, I couldn’t move my right knee at all, but now I can. I’ve made friends here, and it’s lovely to greet everyone and be greeted in return. I really like my instructor, too.”

Gül Yorulmaz, the sports trainer at Vefahane Living Center, explained that she has been training women at the center for a year and a half, working in collaboration with a nutritionist. Yorulmaz highlighted that the gym welcomes everyone over 60, with sessions specifically for men and women at different times of the day.

Yorulmaz noted that Oruç began exercising about a month ago. Initially, they focused on helping her feel comfortable and secure at the center. Now, Oruç looks forward to her sessions with enthusiasm. Yorulmaz reported noticeable improvements in Oruç’s condition, including better flexibility and reduced tremors. The training includes both mental and physical activities tailored to her needs. Yorulmaz expressed a deep affection for Oruç and delight in witnessing her progress, saying, “I am happy to see her improvement and enjoy her company just like I do with all the others who come here.”