The emotional experiences of cancer patients, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond, are being brought to life through artificial intelligence technology in a groundbreaking exhibition in Ankara.

The "Journey of Emotions" exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Uludağ Oncology Solidarity Association (ONKODAY) and the Dance with Cancer Association, features AI-generated drawings that represent the thoughts and feelings of 20 cancer patients.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), professor Nuri Karadurmuş, president of the Turkish Society of Medical Oncology (TTOD), described cancer as an incredibly difficult and lengthy marathon. He emphasized that even when diagnosed in its early stages, cancer often triggers thoughts of death for both patients and their loved ones.

Karadurmuş highlighted the significance of this project at a time when the concept of death often overshadows the treatment itself, diminishing hope. "The better our mental health, the better our physical health and the stronger our fight against cancer will be," he stated. He further explained that the project, which visualizes the thoughts of patients undergoing treatment using artificial intelligence, would be expanded across Türkiye.

"Cancer is not an undefeatable enemy. We must approach it with a marathon mindset, keeping our hopes high throughout the journey to ensure our success," he added. He pointed out that the main goal of this initiative is to start the tough marathon of cancer treatment with optimism and hope.

A visitor examines the "Journey of Emotions" exhibition, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Karadurmuş shared that artificial intelligence played a significant role in reflecting the inner world of the patients, offering great ease in the visualization process. He also noted that artificial intelligence is becoming an essential part of the future, making its inclusion in the project highly relevant.

He emphasized the dangers of misinformation spread on social media, which can sometimes have a detrimental effect on treatment. "Before even starting the treatment, false information can set us back and leave patients in hopeless situations. It is crucial to provide accurate information that encourages patients to enter and continue the battle with strength, without breaking their hope. Current treatments are so dynamic and promising that we must look to the future with hope, without dwelling on the past. Everyone must think about themselves, envision overcoming their own cancer and set that as their goal," Karadurmuş concluded.

Cancer teaches us to say 'No'

Sevil Gürkan, president of the Dance with Cancer Association, also shared her personal journey. She reflected on her experience with cancer treatment and how she ultimately overcame the illness. Gürkan underwent chemotherapy and regained her health, crediting early diagnosis for saving her life. During a period when she felt compelled to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, she became involved with the Dance with Cancer Association and now serves as its volunteer president.

Gürkan explained how cancer teaches valuable life lessons: "Cancer teaches us to say 'no.' It teaches us to prioritize ourselves, not in a selfish way, but in the sense that we must do what we want. If I want to travel, I do. If I want to take photographs, I do. I love capturing sunset photos on the beach, and I had expressed this. The artists have depicted this moment in their artwork as well."

Gürkan praised the exhibition's AI-generated drawings for successfully reflecting the emotions of the patients. She noted that the exhibition features visuals representing the perspectives of 20 different cancer patients, showcasing the diversity of their experiences and outlooks on life.