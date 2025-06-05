A team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has developed a specialized pen capable of detecting early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. This innovative device analyzes handwriting using artificial intelligence, offering a low-cost and accessible diagnostic tool.

The pen contains magnetic ink and a unique tip that converts the user’s writing movements into electrical signals. These signals are then analyzed by AI algorithms to identify markers indicative of Parkinson’s disease.

In the study, researchers compared handwriting samples from three individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to those of 13 healthy participants. The AI-powered pen successfully distinguished between the two groups with over 95% accuracy. Although this was a small-scale study, the results highlight the technology’s potential as a reliable diagnostic tool.

According to the researchers, the pen’s affordability and ease of distribution make it especially valuable in regions with limited medical resources. Experts have noted, “This device offers a practical method that could be widely used for Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.”

The team emphasized the need for further testing with larger participant groups. Following extensive clinical trials, their goal is to make the pen available worldwide as a common diagnostic instrument.