The world is dealing with the tangible effects of climate change, global warming and extensive pollution with every passing day. The levels of air pollution have reached such alarming levels that it kills over 1,200 people under the age of 18 in Europe each year, considerably raising the risk of disease later in life, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) assessments.

While emissions of essential air pollutants have decreased in recent decades, European air pollution levels remain dangerous. In addition, the EEA said in a press release that children and adolescents are more vulnerable to air pollution as their bodies, organs, and immune systems are still developing.

It added that until general air pollution is decreased to safe levels, increasing air quality around schools and kindergartens and during activities such as school commutes and sports can help reduce children's exposure.

According to preliminary data from 2022, central-eastern Europe and Italy reported the highest concentrations of delicate particulate matter (PM2.5) primarily due to the burning of solid fuels such as coal for domestic heating and their use in industry.

"Air pollution levels across Europe are still unsafe and European air quality policies should aim to protect all citizens, but especially our children, who are most vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution," said Hans Bruyninckx, EEA executive director.

"It is urgent that we continue to step up measures at the EU, national and local levels to protect our children, who cannot protect themselves. The surest way to keep them safe is by making the air we breathe cleaner," Bruyninckx added.