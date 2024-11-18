Lung cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, with air pollution playing a significant role in its mortality.

Recent studies indicate that air pollution accounts for 18.56% of deaths due to lung cancer, highlighting the growing threat posed by environmental factors. Outdoor air pollution – resulting from industrialization, urbanization, and human activities – has been linked to a 10% increase in the risk of lung cancer.

In light of these findings, November has been designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This observance serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of both tobacco use and air pollution as major contributors to lung cancer.

Health impacts of air pollution

According to the 2022 Black Report, published by the Clean Air Rights Platform (THHP), air pollution is responsible for many deaths in Türkiye. That year, 68,440 deaths were attributed to diseases caused by air pollution. The leading causes of death related to poor air quality were cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes and respiratory infections.

Key sources of air pollution

Deniz Gümüşel, coordinator of the THHP, explains that the primary sources of air pollution include fossil fuels, industrial burning processes, waste disposal, mining, construction activities and emissions from agriculture and livestock. Air pollution is a high-risk public health issue, but one that is largely preventable. To combat this problem, Gümüşel emphasizes the need for immediate action, such as phasing out fossil fuels, regulating energy and industrial facilities, promoting public transportation and adopting urban planning that prioritizes clean air.

Gümüşel further highlights that air pollution ranks as the second leading global risk factor for premature death, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Burden of Disease Study. In 2021, air pollution was responsible for nearly 50% of deaths from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), 27.73% of deaths from ischemic heart disease, 27.44% from strokes, 18.56% from lung cancer and 17.01% from diabetes.

To mitigate these risks, Gümüşel advocates for a transition away from coal and other fossil fuels, stricter regulations on industrial emissions, the promotion of public transport and the development of sustainable urban infrastructure.

Gender, pollution exposure

Dr. Pınar Akın Kabalak, president of the Lung Cancer Working Group at the Turkish Respiratory Research Association (TÜSAD), explains that outdoor air pollution increases the risk of lung cancer by 10%. The toxic substances in the air, especially in industrialized societies, can damage the tissues lining the airways, triggering uncontrolled cell growth that leads to cancer.

Kabalak notes that women may be more vulnerable to outdoor air pollution than men due to both biological and environmental factors. For instance, women often have smaller lung volumes and may be more likely to engage in activities like household cooking, which exposes them to higher levels of indoor air pollution. Additionally, in lower-income communities, the use of fossil fuels for heating and cooking in poorly ventilated indoor spaces further exacerbates the risk of lung disease.

Kabalak emphasizes that environmental pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide, significantly increases the risk of lung cancer. Long-term exposure to these pollutants has been shown to raise the risk of lung cancer by 8%. While air pollution-related cancers are a growing global concern, research has focused primarily on lung cancer due to its high mortality rate.

To reduce the health risks posed by air pollution, experts recommend several strategies.

Avoid smoking: Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of lung cancer, and quitting smoking is the most effective way to lower risk.

Use safe materials: In smaller communities, it’s important to ensure that building materials do not contain harmful substances like asbestos, which can increase cancer risk. Governments should also regulate indoor air quality, particularly in older buildings with poor ventilation or hazardous materials.

Prevent forest fires: To minimize air pollution from wildfires, outdoor activities such as picnicking in fire-prone areas should be regulated, and fire-prevention strategies should be prioritized in sensitive zones.

Follow safety standards: For workers in high-risk industries, such as mining, construction, and agriculture, it is essential to adhere to occupational health and safety regulations. The use of protective equipment and regular workplace inspections can help reduce exposure to hazardous air pollutants.

Monitor polluting industries: Governments should closely monitor businesses that contribute to air, water and soil pollution. Stricter regulations and enforcement can help limit their environmental impact.

Global cooperation: Addressing the global climate crisis requires international cooperation to curb rising pollution levels and their detrimental effects on public health.