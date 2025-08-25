Clinical psychologist Serra Kamış from Güven Hospital emphasizes the importance of properly managing post-vacation syndrome, highlighting that failure to do so can reduce productivity, increase burnout and lower overall life satisfaction. She warns that particular attention should be paid if an individual experiences five key symptoms: lack of enjoyment, reluctance to go to work, fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns and difficulty concentrating.

Kamış explains that during a vacation, the brain's reward system is highly active. Activities such as exploring new places, resting and engaging in social interactions boost dopamine and serotonin levels. However, once the vacation ends and responsibilities resume, this dopaminergic activity decreases, while cortisol – the stress hormone – increases. This abrupt transition can be especially challenging for individuals with weaker coping skills.

Research indicates that certain groups are more vulnerable to post-vacation syndrome. Those with high levels of burnout, disrupted work-life balance, perfectionist tendencies, or who fully disconnect mentally and physically during holidays tend to struggle more when returning to daily routines.

Five warning signs

Persistent feelings of dissatisfaction and restlessness

Unwillingness or lack of motivation to return to work

Ongoing fatigue

Irregular sleep patterns

Difficulty concentrating and maintaining attention

To ease the transition back to work, Kamış recommends not starting work immediately upon returning – ideally, coming back a day or two before resuming professional duties – and gradually reestablishing a healthy sleep schedule. Gradual reintegration into routines, setting small achievable goals, and recalling positive vacation memories can boost motivation.

Kamış also highlights the value of Kristin Neff’s “self-compassion” theory during this period, encouraging individuals to be kind and understanding toward themselves. If symptoms persist beyond two weeks, significantly disrupt daily functioning, or are accompanied by intense anxiety or depression, seeking professional help from a clinical psychologist is crucial.