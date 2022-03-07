Although they are beneficial microorganisms, the use of probiotics without any physician supervision could lead to unwanted consequences, possibly triggering various diseases, Gülçin Alp Avcı, associate professor at the University of Health Sciences (SBÜ), explained.

Avcı stated that probiotics have positive effects such as preventing chronic diseases and supporting the immune system.

"There is microflora in our body, from our hair to our mouth, from our lungs to our intestines, and our skin. There are more microorganisms in our body than our own cells. Therefore, they play an important role in our adaptation to environmental conditions and our being healthy," she explained.

Avcı pointed out that many products containing different types of probiotics are sold on the market.

"It is not appropriate for everyone to use every probiotic. We definitely do not recommend the unconscious use of probiotics. It is a question of triggering various diseases while thinking 'I'll improve my health,'" Avcı said.

Avcı suggested that probiotic products – just like food supplements – should be used under the supervision of a physician.

"Different probiotic microorganisms need to be used in childhood, adulthood and old age, even on the basis of gender. If an old person uses probiotics that are for the use of adults, it may not have positive effects, on the contrary, it may even cause negative effects. For this reason, it is necessary to be careful. Especially, if we have chronic diseases or a family history of chronic diseases, it may trigger those diseases. It may cause clinical worsening of the disease rather than improvement. Therefore, a doctor's control is definitely needed," she urged.

Avcı underlined that it is inappropriate to take more than the necessary amounts thinking that probiotics are beneficial for health.

"We use probiotics, especially for their activities in the intestinal flora. With unconscious use, a balance disorder that we call 'dysbiosis' may occur in the intestines. Unconscious use of probiotics causes small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). This leads to problems such as indigestion, abdominal swelling and constipation," Avcı cautioned.