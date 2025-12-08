A comprehensive study conducted by professor Ercan Yılmaz, a faculty member at Necmettin Erbakan University and expert trainer Abdullah Aktürk, examined the levels of “brain rot” among 1,614 young people from universities and secondary schools across Türkiye.

Yılmaz summarized the findings: “According to the research, the most significant factor contributing to signs of brain rot in young people is the amount of time spent on social media daily. About 10% of young people show some symptoms of brain rot and 2% exhibit high levels of these symptoms. On average, more than a quarter of participants display at least some signs of brain rot.”

Brain rot, increasingly observed among young people who spend long hours on social media, manifests as mental fatigue, distractibility and absent-mindedness. It reflects a weakening of the brain’s ability to think, concentrate and remain productive due to constant screen exposure. Yılmaz and Abdullah Aktürk conducted the study to better understand this phenomenon among students in Türkiye.

Early social media use, its effects

Sharing the results, Yılmaz noted: “About 10% of young people exhibit signs of brain rot, with 2% showing high levels. Interestingly, 52% of participants received their first smartphone between the ages of 12 and 14 and created their first social media accounts in the same age range. The earlier young people gain access to smartphones and social media, the higher their risk of developing brain rot, according to our research. Conversely, those who acquire these tools after age 18 show fewer symptoms.”

The study also revealed a link between internet data packages and brain rot. “About 55% of young people use a 15-gigabyte internet package and higher data allowances are associated with increased levels of brain rot,” said Yılmaz. The research further found that young women exhibited more signs of brain rot than young men. School type also played a role: students in vocational high schools displayed fewer symptoms compared to those in other school types, suggesting that engagement in structured activities reduces social media use and its negative effects. Additionally, students preparing for exams such as LGS or YKS showed fewer signs of brain rot, but symptoms tended to increase after exams ended.

Among social media platforms, TikTok was identified as particularly harmful. “Young people who use TikTok intensively exhibit more signs of brain rot,” noted Yılmaz. Using social media immediately before sleep was also found to amplify these symptoms.

Recommendations for parents, youth

Expert trainer Abdullah Aktürk offered practical strategies for healthier social media habits:

Limit app access: Delete frequently used apps like Instagram and TikTok from phones and access them via a computer to reduce usage.

Reduce screen stimulation: Use muted or grayscale screen colors to make prolonged screen time less stimulating.

Establish boundaries: Set restricted zones and times for social media use at home, such as keeping phones out of the bedroom before sleep.