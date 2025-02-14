As breast cancer rates rise globally, awareness campaigns have also grown in tandem, and Türkiye has seen a significant increase in these efforts in recent years.

Alongside government initiatives through the Ministry of Health, various foundations and private-sector collaborations have played an important role in boosting awareness across the country.

In a recent example, the cosmetics brand Siveno joined the “Farkındayım Korkmuyorum” ("I Am Aware, I Am Not Afraid") campaign organized by the Breast Cancer Foundation of Türkiye (MEVA). The brand redesigned its Women’s Roll-On product packaging in pink to visually promote breast cancer awareness. Launched in October, this special edition was not only a call for natural product choices but also a statement of solidarity with the fight against breast cancer.

Beyond the month-long campaign, the company has pledged to continue supporting the cause by keeping the pink packaging available year-round, reinforcing the importance of women’s health and social responsibility. Siveno has also participated in awareness seminars held by Liv Hospital and launched collaborative campaigns to offer consumers ways to support the cause.

These efforts represent a broader trend in Türkiye, where a growing number of companies, foundations and individuals are coming together to raise awareness of breast cancer. Campaigns like "Farkındayım Korkmuyorum" are crucial in amplifying the message that breast cancer awareness is an ongoing priority – not just during designated months, but year-round. Through these collective actions, Türkiye is making strides in the fight against breast cancer, fostering a culture of awareness and support for women’s health.