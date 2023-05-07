According to experts, breast milk reduces the risk of infection in infants of severe colds and ear-nose-throat infections, which are significantly less common in babies exclusively breastfed for the first six months.

Dr. Şule Sayıner Şimşek, the pediatrics specialist at the Medicana International Ankara Hospital, said that a robust immune system would mean a healthy life, and proper nutrition was critical for this.

Emphasizing the importance of breast milk during infancy, she noted that giving infants only breast milk for the first six months was recommended, and then starting complementary foods. In addition, Şimşek stated that breast milk reduces the risk of diarrhea and acute respiratory tract infections.

"Severe colds and ear-nose-throat infections are 63% less common in babies who are exclusively breastfed for (the first) 6 months," Şimşek said.

Şimşek also touched upon when to start supplementary foods, as she stated that what is desirable is for the baby to be fed exclusively with breast milk for the first six months.

"In exclusively breastfed infants, complementary foods should not be started before 17 weeks. The process of starting complementary foods also should not be later than 26 weeks. Instead of starting solid food too early, formula milk should be preferred."

Şimşek, who also gave information about the amount of food consumption in babies who switch to supplementary food, drew attention to the fact that the stomach capacity of newborn babies is small.

Şimşek stated that the size of babies' stomachs is only one teacup in the sixth month and one water glass when they are 1 year old.