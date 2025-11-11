Canada has officially lost its “measles-free” status due to a rise in measles cases across the country over the past year.

According to a statement from the Canadian government, the increase in measles cases, which has been spreading nationwide since October 2024, continues to be a concern.

The statement noted that while the transmission rate of the virus has recently slowed, the outbreak has persisted for more than 12 months, particularly in communities with low vaccination coverage.

Authorities confirmed that the same strain of the measles virus has been circulating across the country for over a year.

However, the government emphasized that Canada could regain this status if the current measles outbreak does not spread for at least 12 consecutive months.