With the coming of summer, the danger of ticks is once again on the rise, and experts warn against the dangers of tick bites as they emphasize the importance of vigilance, especially during extreme heat, to avoid potential infections.

Professor Sırrı Kar, a faculty member at the Biology Department of Namık Kemal University (NKÜ) in Türkiye's Marmara region, warned of the heightened risk of contracting Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) through tick bites during the summer months.

Kar explained that tick bites are the main cause of CCHF and emphasized that early intervention is crucial in saving lives.

He further warned that during the first three hours after a tick attaches to the body, the risk of contracting the disease is relatively low. However, he urged people not to attempt to remove the tick manually if noticed, as this could exacerbate the situation.

Kar stressed the importance of seeking professional help to remove the tick from the human body safely. "Even touching the area where the tick was removed, which may not be visible to the naked eye, can lead to the entry of the virus. Even if it enters through a microscopic point like a needle hole, the virus can cause the disease," he cautioned.

Highlighting the distinct features of the ticks responsible for CCHF, Kar stated they are relatively larger than other ticks and can be noticed once they attach to the body. He specifically pointed out that individuals engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry are at a higher risk.

"Risk of CCHF is more prevalent among people who frequently visit gardens or farmlands. It is crucial for individuals to inspect their entire body after such visits thoroughly. The ticks responsible for this disease are relatively larger; even if you touch them with your hand, you will notice them. There is no chance of overlooking them," he said.

Kar noted that a fast intervention was essential when noticing a tick on one's body. "Immediate intervention is necessary upon spotting a tick. The longer the tick stays attached, the higher the risk of virus transmission. The risk is very low in the first three hours, but after six hours of no intervention, the tick injects the virus into the body. Therefore, if you find a tick on your body, it is advisable to seek medical attention to have it safely removed."

CCHF is a serious health concern, and with summer, the public is urged to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to avoid tick bites and potential infections. Vigilance and timely action can significantly reduce the risk of contracting this life-threatening disease.