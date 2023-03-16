A researcher of Turkish origin born in Austria is conducting a study in Türkiye on the human cerebral circulation system. His research examines cerebral vascular dysfunction’s impact on diseases similar to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Dr. Emrah Eroğlu came to Türkiye as part of the 2232 International Leading Researchers Program of the country’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBITAK) while researching at Harvard University in the U.S.

Eroğlu was born in a small village in Austria and started working as a carpenter early due to financial difficulties. He graduated from high school at the age of 27.

He continued his education at the Department of Molecular Biology of the University of Vienna and the Technical Chemistry graduate program of the Vienna Technical University.

Eroğlu studied at Harvard University for two years and Austria’s Medical University of Graz for a year as a postdoctoral researcher under the research support he received after completing his doctoral education.

But, he came to Türkiye in 2019 after his research at Harvard, applying for TÜBITAK’s research program.

While continuing his scientific studies at Istanbul Medipol University’s Health Science and Technologies Research Institute, he was supported by the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) for his project – "Investigation of brain endothelial dysfunction mechanisms by chemogenetic methods."

Eroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the technical facilities in Türkiye are suitable for conducting world-class research.

He stressed that he is one of the 11 scientists who were awarded the 2023 EMBO Settlement Support Award.

“Especially when we get older, oxidative stress levels increase in our body. This generally causes skin aging, aging of different organs and deterioration of functionality,” he said.

Dr. Emrah Eroğlu is seen conducting a project on the human cerebral circulation system, examining the impact of cerebral vascular dysfunction on diseases similar to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

They investigate the direct effect of oxidative stress on the brain vascular system and the effects of dysfunction in the brain vascular system on diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“I started at such a pace that I finished the doctoral program – which normally takes three to four years, sometimes five years – in one and a half years. Because I had already completed all the expectations during the first semester, I completed all the courses in the curriculum quickly,” he said.

Later, he was accepted for another research project and continued his research at Harvard University.

After completing successful studies in the U.S., he thought of going to Türkiye and was aware of the TÜBITAK project.

Noting that he did not consider himself sufficient to be accepted for the project, he said he was pleased when he heard he was accepted, as he spent significant effort on it.

Stressing that there are all kinds of scientific opportunities in Türkiye, he said the country has access to everything regarding technology.

We showed that we could do this kind of research in Türkiye for those who hesitate or have concerns about it, he added.

Comparing the scientific opportunities in the world, he said: “The opportunities there (rest of the world) are not much more than ours. We have more advantages here in some areas (in Türkiye). Our students are very bright, brilliant and hard-working. You may not find that abroad much. If you want to do science, without them, it’s not easy to do without human resources.”