Daily exposure to chemicals found in many plastic household items may be linked to over 356,000 cardiovascular deaths worldwide in 2018, according to a study published Tuesday.

The study published in the Lancet eBioMedicine journal, led by researchers at NYU Langone Hospital in New York, focused on a phthalate chemical called DEHP, used to make food containers, medical equipment and to soften plastic.

"DEHP exposure contributed to 356,238 deaths, or more than 13 percent of all global mortality from heart disease in 2018 among men and women ages 55 through 64," a statement said.

About 75% of the deaths occurred in the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, the study found.

The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintops to the inside of people's bodies, according to a new study that also said more than two-thirds of it comes from the Global South.

The authors said countries such as India and China had higher death tolls, potentially due to "rapid industrialization," "a boom in plastic production but with fewer manufacturing restrictions than other regions."

They stressed the need for global regulations to reduce exposure.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," said Sara Hyman, lead author of the study.

Phthalates have been known for decades to be "hormone disruptors" that affect a person's endocrine system. They have been previously linked to obesity, heart disease, some cancers and fertility problems.

They can be found in thousands of consumer items, including plastic containers and wrapping, beauty care products and toys.

"When these chemicals break down into microscopic particles and are ingested, studies have linked them to an increased risk of conditions ranging from obesity and diabetes to fertility issues and cancer," they said.

Negotiations for an international treaty against plastic pollution have so far failed, following one meeting in December in Busan, South Korea. A new session is to be held on Aug. 5-14 in Geneva.