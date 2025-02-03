Professor Umut Mert Aksoy, a faculty member in the Department of Psychiatry at Istanbul Aydın University’s Medical School, recently discussed the psychological impact of climate change, showing how it can lead to anxiety, depression and feelings of inadequacy in some individuals.

While factors such as genetic traits, traumatic events, physical illnesses and social environments have long been recognized as causes of mental health issues, the effects of climate change have gained attention as a significant contributor to psychological distress.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Aksoy explained that global warming, a key aspect of climate change, has a worldwide impact, influencing individuals’ psychological well-being. He highlighted that anxiety and depressive moods triggered by climate change are becoming increasingly common, contributing to uncertainty about the future for many.

"Changes in the climate can lead to a range of psychological issues," Aksoy noted, adding that these changes especially affect younger people. "Feelings of powerlessness, helplessness and hopelessness often arise when individuals believe they cannot change the situation. This can lead to chronic anxiety, depression and a sense of inadequacy in attempting to cope with these emotions."

Aksoy also emphasized that times of uncertainty about the future increase the likelihood of experiencing anxiety. He pointed out that many young people struggle with a lack of belief in their ability to influence the future, which exacerbates feelings of distress.

In response to these concerns, Aksoy suggested that raising awareness about climate change and discussing ways for young people to manage their anxieties could be key to finding solutions. He emphasized that policy discussions and heightened environmental awareness can help alleviate psychological stress. "In cases where individuals seek help, we focus on strengthening their coping mechanisms and cognitive flexibility. We also assist them in developing skills to handle challenges better, as well as finding ways to enhance their impact on nature and climate."

Seasonal changes

Aksoy also highlighted the link between seasonal changes and mood disorders. He noted that individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 often seek help when experiencing distress triggered by climate-related changes.

"We know that climate change can lead to psychiatric disorders," Aksoy said. "Autumn seasons, in particular, can trigger mood disorders. Global climate changes act as significant stressors, creating a sense of uncertainty, powerlessness and loss of control over nature."

Young people, at the beginning of their lives and seeking to establish their future and choose where they will live, are particularly vulnerable to the psychological effects of climate change, according to Aksoy.

By focusing on building resilience and addressing climate anxiety, Aksoy believes we can help individuals better cope with the psychological effects of these environmental shifts.