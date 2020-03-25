People from different parts of the world, who contracted the coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19, shared their experience of how symptoms appeared, and details about the recovery period.

“I don’t know when I contracted the virus because the symptoms can’t be seen immediately. It started with fever, headache, and fatigue. I felt like there was a war in my internal organs. It lasted three days,” said Şude Şensoy, a Turkish citizen living in the U.K.

“Everyone asks me how I went through this period. And because it passed so quickly everyone is puzzled. I’m puzzled too. Maybe it had something to do with my age. I don’t know,” she added. Another woman, who was in an intensive care unit breathing through ventilators, advised everyone to be careful and quit smoking as soon as possible. “If it gets really bad, you gonna end up here,” she said.

A male COVID-19 patient said the disease is something people can win over, emphasizing the importance of self-quarantine.

“Once you see symptoms, you need to immediately isolate yourself,” he said. The highly contagious new coronavirus, which originated in central China in late 2019, has infected more than 350,000 people worldwide, killing more than 20,519 people.

Some 113,121 have recovered so far.