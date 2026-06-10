Not drinking enough fluids is one of the leading causes of kidney stone formation, according to Dr. Akif Ersoy Erkmen, a urology specialist with Medicana Health Group.

Many people fail to drink enough water amid the demands of daily life, but experts say inadequate fluid intake, especially during hot weather, is among the most important risk factors for kidney stones, according to a hospital statement.

Türkiye is among the countries where kidney stone disease is relatively common because of its geography and climate, and the condition has become more prevalent in recent years.

Erkmen said kidney stones are not limited to older adults and can also affect young adults and children.

"Although genetic predisposition, dietary habits, excessive salt consumption and a sedentary lifestyle play important roles in kidney stone formation, one of the most fundamental causes is insufficient fluid intake," Erkmen said.

The kidneys remove waste products from the body through urine. When fluid intake is too low, urine volume decreases and becomes more concentrated, increasing the likelihood that substances such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid will crystallize and form stones, he said.

Increased risk during summer

People lose more fluids through sweating during the summer months, increasing the risk of kidney stones, Erkmen said.

"Tea, coffee and carbonated beverages are not substitutes for water," he said. "Most daily fluid requirements should be met by drinking water directly."

Failing to replace fluids lost in hot weather can lead to concentrated urine and create conditions that promote stone formation, he added.

Erkmen said people who work outdoors, exercise intensely or spend long periods in the sun are particularly vulnerable to dehydration. He advised increasing water intake during hot weather and drinking fluids regularly rather than waiting until thirst develops.

Symptoms may develop suddenly

Kidney stones can grow for long periods without causing symptoms, Erkmen said.

When a stone enters the urinary tract, symptoms may include sudden severe lower back pain, pain radiating to the groin, nausea, vomiting, blood in the urine and a burning sensation during urination.

People who have had kidney stones previously face a greater risk of developing them again and should undergo regular medical follow-up, he said.

In some cases, stones are discovered incidentally during routine health examinations. The severity of symptoms can vary depending on the stone's size and location, but persistent, sudden-onset pain should be evaluated by a physician, Erkmen said.

Hydration and diet

Preventing kidney stones often requires simple lifestyle measures, Erkmen said.

Healthy adults should drink enough fluids to produce about 2 to 2.5 liters of urine daily, though individual needs vary based on temperature, activity level and other factors.

One practical way to assess hydration is by monitoring urine color, he said. Pale yellow urine generally indicates adequate hydration, while dark-colored urine may signal dehydration.

Erkmen also said dietary habits can influence kidney stone risk. Excessive salt intake, processed foods and high consumption of animal protein may increase the likelihood of stone formation.

The growing popularity of fast-food diets has contributed to an increase in kidney stone disease among younger people, he said.

Regular water consumption, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight and staying physically active can help protect kidney health. Increasing fruit and vegetable intake while limiting salty and processed foods may also reduce risk.

Prevention

Advances in endoscopic and laser technology allow many kidney stones to be treated without traditional surgery or through minimally invasive procedures, Erkmen said.

Still, he said prevention remains the most effective strategy, with adequate water intake serving as a key measure.

People with a family history of kidney stones, frequent urinary tract infections or a history of passing kidney stones should not skip regular health checkups, he said.

"Early diagnosis plays an important role in preventing both painful episodes and serious complications, including loss of kidney function," Erkmen said.