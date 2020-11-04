Denmark will cull its entire herd of mink due to the risk of coronavirus mutations, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
The country's authorities have registered a mutation of the new coronavirus in mink, which has spread to humans, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference.
"The mutated virus in mink may pose a risk to the effectiveness of a future vaccine," she said.
Outbreaks at mink farms have persisted in the Nordic country, the world's largest producer of mink skins, despite repeated efforts from authorities to cull infected herds since June.
More than 46 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and about 1.20 million have died.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.