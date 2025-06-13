Every year, June 14 quietly marks an extraordinary moment of global solidarity. On this day, people are honored who are rarely heard of, but who save millions of lives with their contribution – the blood donors.

The date was not chosen at random. It is the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, the Austrian scientist whose discovery of the ABO blood group system in 1901 and changed the history of medicine. Without this breakthrough, modern blood transfusions would not exist.

World Blood Donor Day was established to honor those who give blood voluntarily and unpaid and to encourage others to join them. Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a coalition of international medical and humanitarian organizations, the day has evolved into a coordinated global effort. It is now recognized by 192 countries and supported by 181 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – proving that it is not just a medical initiative, but a humanitarian one too.

Global initiative with deep roots

What does this look like in practice? In the U.K., for example, the National Health Service (NHS) launched a campaign this month to recruit 200,000 new blood donors. In some parts of the country, the shortage is so great that a “red alert” has been issued. On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. blood banks are turning to social media and digital tools, including Facebook, which now notifies users when a nearby center urgently needs their blood type. In Australia, the Red Cross Lifeblood program highlights individual donors like Mr. Korin, a 78-year-old who has donated blood more than 500 times, potentially saving over 1,500 lives.

Türkiye has also joined World Blood Donor Day with growing commitment. Since joining the global campaign in 2004, Turkish blood centers – most notably the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) – have marked the day with nationwide campaigns, donor recognition ceremonies, awareness-raising activities and community events. These efforts not only raise public awareness of the importance of voluntary blood donation but also help promote a culture of regular donation. Each year, thousands of Turkish citizens participate, contributing to a more resilient and self-sufficient national blood supply system.

Worldwide observance

But despite all the celebrations, there is a sobering reality. The global demand for blood far exceeds the current supply. Around 118 million units are collected every year. That may sound like a lot until you consider how quickly these units are used up. An estimated 85 million units of red blood cells are transfused worldwide each year, and every few seconds, someone somewhere needs blood.

This is not just about numbers. Blood transfusions are essential for patients undergoing surgery, for accident victims, for mothers with complications during childbirth, for cancer patients and for people with chronic diseases such as sickle cell anemia or thalassemia. The need is unbroken, and care depends entirely on willing people.

Lifesaving impact

In high-income countries, it is generally easier to meet demand. There is an average of 31 donations per 1,000 inhabitants. In lower-income countries, however, this number drops to around five or six. The reasons for this vary – access, awareness, infrastructure – but the result is the same: Lives are lost not because of a lack of technology, but because there is not enough blood available.

This is why voluntary, unpaid donations are so important. Not only is it safer, but voluntary donors tend to be more consistent and undergo more rigorous screening, and it is also more sustainable. The WHO reports that in 74 countries, more than 90% of blood comes from such donors. This is the gold standard, and other countries are encouraged to reach it.

Nevertheless, there are still challenges. Misinformation, fear and logistical obstacles put many potential donors off. And although it only takes around 15 minutes to donate blood, many people still hesitate at the thought of doing so. Yet the reality is quite simple: one donation can save up to three lives. And the person whose life you save could be a stranger – or someone you know.

There is no alternative to producing blood. No laboratory can reproduce it. Its availability depends entirely on people's willingness to donate blood. This makes World Blood Donor Day more than just a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of how connected we all are and how much difference a single act can make.

If you are healthy, suitable and able, you should consider donating. Maybe it will become a habit. Maybe it's something you only do once. Either way, it's important. It's really important.

In a world often divided by politics, borders and beliefs, this is one thing that unites us all. The same blood that flows through one of us can save the life of another. This is the gift that permeates us all.

Giving blood, giving life

A blood donation usually only takes 10 to 15 minutes, but the effects can last a lifetime. A single donation can be broken down into different components – red blood cells, plasma and platelets – each of which can help save a life. Blood cannot be manufactured; it must be donated voluntarily. This means that every donation is not just a gesture of kindness, but an important contribution to society.

World Blood Donor Day is a reminder that the strength of a health care system is measured not just by equipment or expertise, but by the people, ordinary citizens who choose to donate so that others can live. If you are healthy and eligible, consider becoming a blood donor. Encourage others to join you. Visit your local blood donation center, share your story and help make what should be one of the most common forms of civic responsibility the norm.

In a world often divided by differences, donating blood is a universal act of unity. On June 14, we celebrate those who donate not because they have to, but because they can.