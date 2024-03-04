In Edirne, those with excess weight are achieving healthy weight loss through nutrition and exercise programs prepared by experts at the Obesity School.

Participants are provided with four-month educational programs three times a year with the slogan "Lose weight for health with health" at the Selimiye Healthy Life Center and Hekim Şifai Healthy Life Center, both affiliated with the Provincial Health Directorate.

Those applying to the Obesity School undergo a detailed examination, and individualized diet programs are prepared according to the results. Participants who engage in regular exercise and are directed toward balanced nutrition are losing weight healthily.

Mustafa Ishak Yıldırım, the provincial health director, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the occasion of World Obesity Day on March 4 that the day creates significant awareness.

Yıldırım emphasized that obesity is a significant public health problem, stating: "Obesity has reached epidemic proportions. According to the World Health Organization data, approximately 1 billion people will be obese by 2030. According to the data of the World Obesity Federation, 2 billion people will be obese by 2035. Obesity will predispose individuals to high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and some types of cancer."

Yıldırım expressed that obesity can be prevented through an active lifestyle and healthy eating habits.

Yıldırım stated that they are determined in the fight against obesity in Edirne, emphasizing that they guide citizens toward healthy living by enabling them to lose weight at the Obesity School.

"We have a doctor, dietitian, physiotherapist and psychologist. First, our doctor conducts examinations for all participants. Then, individual programs are prepared by our dietitian. Our psychologist increases the motivation of the participants through both individual and group sessions. Our physiotherapist also provides training and conducts sports activities," he said.

"In 2023, a total of 80 citizens received training and lost a total of 240.1 kilograms (529 pounds). They not only lost weight but also learned to eat healthily and move healthily. This year, in the first training sessions, 26 people lost a total of 94.5 kilograms. Our weight loss rate is increasing steadily. Everyone who participates leaves the school happy," he added.

Ismihan Coşkun, a 64-year-old participant in the school, said that she is trying to overcome her weight problem with the help of experts.

Coşkun said that the programs went well, stating: "We have sports programs, and we receive training on healthy living. I attended the training for two periods. During this time, I lost 5 kilograms, and I feel very energetic and healthy. I benefited a lot."

Coşkun stated that she is now healthier and called on everyone to participate in the training for a healthy life.

Şükrüye Mayalık also expressed that she benefited greatly from the training.

Stating that improvement has been observed in other health problems besides weight loss, Mayalık said: "Our instructors pay personal attention to us. I solved the problem I had in my arm through sports. I attended the school for two periods. I lost approximately 6 kilograms, and my mobility increased. We are very satisfied with all our instructors."