Deaths caused by a silent killer continue to rise, especially in South Asia where the killer is not taken so seriously by people. That silent, yet deadly cause, is hypertension – spurred on by high blood pressure, anxiety and stress.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths caused by hypertension in Pakistan have reached 18,746, or 1.51% of total deaths. Similarly, in Sri Lanka, the numbers have reached 1,964, or 1.55% of total deaths.

With reference to World Hypertension Day, which falls on May 17, experts have urged people to regularly check their blood pressure and start working out to avoid such deadly conditions.

"This condition is a silent killer. People come to us when they get a stroke or kidney failure, as they do not get their blood pressure checked on a regular basis," said professor Dr. Nadeem Hayat Mallick, former chief executive of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

In India, 260,000 people die due to high blood pressure every year, according to a media report. By 2020, one-third of the population is expected to suffer from the disease, the report further adds.

"The numbers of deaths due to hypertension are increasing because people ignore the early symptoms of it. If you are having consistent headaches, shortness of breath or body aches, you should consult with your doctor as soon as possible," said Mallick.

More common in men

The condition is more common in men than women.

"According to the data available with us, every fourth adult man and every fifth adult woman in Pakistan has suffered from hypertension at some stage of their lives," he said.

"According to the data, almost 1 billion people are suffering from hypertension, and unfortunately in low and middle-income countries, a total of two-thirds of the population has hypertension, including South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka," said Mallick.

The government of Pakistan is trying to disseminate the message to people for checking their blood pressure regularly.

Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab, a professor of medicine at the Postgraduate Medical Institute in Lahore, said they have a dedicated clinic for patients with high blood pressure.

"The main problem with hypertension is that people who even get diagnosed with it do not take precautionary measures. The person suffering from it has to make a chart of his blood pressure monitored every day twice. The normal range of blood pressure is 120/80, and if it goes above 140/90, then they have to see a doctor," said Nabi.

Fruits, vegetables

A little color on your plate can save you from this disease.

A change of lifestyle, working out four times a week, and adding vegetables to your meal can prevent such diseases.

"People in our country and even in neighboring countries do not take their health very seriously. A big reason for that is expensive health care facilities. But if they take the appropriate amount of fruits and vegetables, they can avoid these diseases," Nabi told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Abdul Waheed, a 64-year-old suffering from high blood pressure, was of the view that in Pakistan there were not enough awareness programs related to health.

"My father had high blood pressure, and I started having panic attacks when I turned 40 because we did not change our lifestyle and there was no guidance. After getting diagnosed with hypertension, I researched and changed my lifestyle and even induced the habit of working out with my children. That helped me in controlling my blood pressure and saving the future of my kids also," said Waheed.