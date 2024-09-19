A new AI-powered application claims to accurately estimate your lifespan, aiming to inspire users to adopt healthier habits and extend their lives.

For an annual fee of $40, those curious about their potential longevity can download the "Death Clock" app. It prompts users to answer various questions regarding their health and lifestyle, allowing it to forecast not just a year but the exact date of a person's passing, alongside their current biological age. The goal is to serve as a wake-up call before it's too late to make significant changes.

“In today's health care landscape, we often respond to issues only when they arise, frequently at a late stage,” explained founder Brent Franson. “Death Clock embodies the transition to Medicine 3.0, empowering individuals with in-depth knowledge about their health and encouraging proactive management to achieve longer healthier lives.”

The app generates a personalized “longevity plan,” suggesting lifestyle modifications and topics to discuss with health care providers. Users can also upload personal health documents, including blood tests and genetic profiles.

CNET's Amanda Kooser tested the app and found that the questions covered a range of topics, from biological metrics like cholesterol levels to sleep patterns and mental health, as well as daily activity levels. Other inquiries included diet, exercise, smoking habits and social interactions.

When Kooser deliberately answered the quiz poorly to gauge the worst-case scenario – predicting her demise in 2043 – she noted, “That’s definitely a motivator for me to stay on track.”