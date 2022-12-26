Last week, we talked about the importance of antioxidants for the health of our skin, today let's take a look at what foods we should consume and which products we should use for radiant skin.

There are many different substances that have been discovered with antioxidant properties, some of these substances are obtained from plants, and some of them are produced by our body itself as a defense system against free radicals.

Antioxidants produced by the body as a defense against free radicals are enzymes, like catalase and glutathione peroxidase.

At this point, let's talk about some vitamins.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E contains alpha, beta, gamma and delta tocopherols. Among them, alpha-tocopherol is an important antioxidant. It is found in grains such as wheat, corn, millet and rice, nuts such as walnuts, almonds and peanuts, and green vegetables.

Vitamin C

The ascorbic acid found in Vitamin C can be seen in citrus fruits, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables. Since vitamin C oxidizes very quickly, it is recommended that foods containing it be cooked lightly or eaten raw if possible.

Beta-carotene

The reddish-orange pigment beta-carotene, which is stored in the body and transformed into vitamin A, is a very powerful antioxidant. It is abundant in green leafy vegetables such as carrots, spinach and broccoli, and fruits such as apricots and peaches.

Flavonoid

Flavonoids are yellow-white pigments found in high proportions in many fruits and vegetables. This antioxidant, which is seen in most plants, can be found in fruits such as apples, strawberries and grapes, as well as chocolate and some teas.

Coenzyme-Q

This antioxidant produced by the body can also be introduced through diet. It is found in high levels in meat products such as liver, heart and kidneys, and fish.

lycopene

lycopene is the substance that gives the red color to many fruits. Its antioxidant properties have been proven, and it is found in large amounts of produce, especially in tomatoes.

Skin care

Antioxidants that play an important role in skin health are used synthetically in skin care products as well as consumed via food. Antioxidants, in addition to their anti-aging effects on the skin, make it easier to minimize pores and blemishes.

Everyone wants healthy, firm, smooth and bright skin. Skin is divided into three layers: the first layer is the epidermis, the second layer is the dermis and the last layer is the hypodermis. The last layer, the hypodermis, is the part of our skin that connects to the organs. The hypodermis must be healthy to help and support the epidermis.

Of course, the use of products on the skin's surface alone may not be enough. For this reason, we need to provide the vitamin and mineral support our body needs and repair our skin first internally and then externally.

Let's take a look at which products we should use to counter skin problems.

First of all, we should establish a routine for healthy skin and cleanse our skin daily, weekly and monthly. We should also protect it from external factors with the right products suitable for our skin type.

While cleaning, we remove free radicals from the skin structure. Young skin types should use cleansing gels, while mature skin care routines should include cleansing milk or cream. Again, alcoholic tonics are recommended for young skin, while mature skin may see more effective results with nonalcoholic tonics.

All skin types, be it dry, oily or acne, need a moisturizer. Cleansed skin is protected against the negative effects of free radicals with sunscreens or moisturizers.

Selecting and using serums with content such as Alpha hydroxy acid (Aha) and Beta hydroxy acid (Bha), hyaluronic, niacinamide, retinol, vitamin C and vitamin E according to the needs of your skin will help to eliminate the problems.

While hyaluronic acid serums come to the fore in moisture needs and provide elasticity to the skin, retinol serum is used to remove blemishes. Aha and Bha serums, on the other hand, are used to clean dead skin with their peeling effect and to accelerate the regeneration of the skin.

Certain steps are necessary for the skin to glow with health. Who wouldn't want to use just a single product and achieve the result of healthy skin? But it is not that simple.

Taking time for ourselves, morning and evening skin cleansing, night creams, serums, eye creams, peeling once a week, occasional food detox, internal and external collagen support, facial massage, healthy and balanced diet, getting rid of harmful habits and abundant fluid consumption, are the first steps to have a radiant and healthy skin.

Although it may seem like a chore, these care routines will not take even 10 minutes of your day and are worth it when you look in the mirror. Although the content and quality of the product used are important factors, it is inevitable that we will see healthier skin as a result of continuity and stability, as long as you determine your skin type and the products you need.

Your skin type or problems may change from time to time depending on genetic or environmental factors, your vitamin mineral levels, and your health problems. For example, problems such as porous skin could be related to a vitamin A deficiency, cracked lips to vitamin B deficiencies, a dull and pale appearance to vitamin C deficiency, and iron deficiency could leave to anemia and blemishes.

Experts analyze the skin by examining the oil level, moisture level, elasticity, pore structure, blemish problems, allergic reactions, capillary problems and sensitivity.

Not every product you see and describe may be the right choice for your skin. You can get help from a specialist for skin analysis and product selection.