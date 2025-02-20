France has passed a law banning the use of "forever chemicals" – perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – in cosmetics and clothing, citing concerns over their environmental persistence and potential health risks.

The law, which is to take effect at the beginning of 2026, bans the manufacture, import, export and sale of cosmetic products, clothing and shoes containing PFAS.

The ban also extends to wax products that contain PFAS substances, such as those used to wax skis, but does not cover protective clothing and footwear such as that worn by security guards and firefighters.

PFAS includes more than 10,000 different chemicals, many of which are highly toxic and can accumulate and persist for extremely long periods of time. The substances are suspected of causing liver damage as well as kidney and testicular cancer.

Due to their unique characteristics, they are used in many products, from clothing to cooking utensils and carpets.

The new law also includes the obligation to check in the future for the presence of forever chemicals in drinking water, following warnings from environmentalists and members of the water industry that PFAS can be detected in tap water.

The government plans to propose updated health standards regarding forever chemicals in drinking water within the next year.

Initially, the ban was also to apply to kitchen utensils but was watered down after French manufacturers raised concerns that such a ban would result in job losses.