Whether the cause is a pesky cold or a night of karaokeing your heart out with friends or family, if you're a bit hoarse or have a croaky voice the best remedy is to just rest it, health experts say.

Hoarseness is due to inflammation of your voice box (larynx), a condition known as laryngitis. Since the vocal cords inside it are strained and swollen, they can't vibrate as freely, making your voice sound raspy and lower-pitched.

Resting your voice also means not whispering, which tenses your vocal cords unnaturally and puts more strain on them than normal speech does. You should avoid clearing your throat too as it irritates your vocal cords. A proper cough is better. Of course, make sure you cover your mouth, with the inside of your elbow, and hope no one accuses you of having the coronavirus.

Drinking plenty of fluids can bring relief, but steer clear of alcoholic beverages because they will dry out your vocal cords even more.

If you really want something to soothe your throat, do as the Turks do: Have a cup of warm tea – black or herbal (the choices are plenty). Sage tea or linden flower tea will be the best options. Throat lozenges with sage can help as well.

However, experts advise against menthol or eucalyptus, because the essential oils in them can dry out the mucous membranes in your throat, even if they are the best thing for a stuffy nose.