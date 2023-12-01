As the world is marking AIDS Day, a Turkish expert Friday highlighted the significant progress made in HIV treatment and prevention, emphasizing the critical role of early diagnosis in halting the progression to the AIDS stage, citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the latest WHO data in 2023, approximately 40 million individuals worldwide are living with HIV. In Türkiye, recent Ministry of Health data from the end of 2022 reported 36,000 cases.

Dr. Hava Aydın, an Infectious Disease Specialist at a hospital in Istanbul, explained, "AIDS represents the advanced stage of HIV disease. HIV, a contagious disease, has been widespread globally since its identification in 1983."

AIDS was initially identified in 1981, with the virus responsible being isolated in 1984 and named HIV. Recent years have witnessed substantial progress in treatment, leading to AIDS being reclassified from a once-deadly disease to a chronic condition.

Since its inception in 1988, Dec. 1 has been universally recognized as "World AIDS Day," aiming to heighten awareness about AIDS and HIV infection.

"Until 5-10 years ago, treatment was primarily recommended for patients with specific clinical characteristics. However, our approach has evolved, and we now initiate treatment for all individuals diagnosed with HIV from the day of diagnosis," Aydın said.

HIV transmission occurs through sexual contact, contact with infected blood products, and transmission from infected mothers to their babies during pregnancy.

A recent statement by the United Nations AIDS community revealed that approximately 45% of HIV-positive individuals are unaware of their condition, a concerning statistic.

The WHO's action plan for HIV prevention involves three key steps: Diagnosing 95% of patients, treating 95% of them and achieving successful treatment in 95% of cases.

"In untreated patients after HIV transmission, the transition to the AIDS stage typically occurs within an average of 8-10 years. Early diagnosis significantly delays this transition, potentially allowing our patients to lead normal lives without progressing to the AIDS stage," she added.

Dr. Aydın emphasized HIV is no longer classified as a deadly disease but has become a chronic condition.

"HIV has transitioned from the category of deadly diseases to chronic diseases, much like the ones we are familiar with. People diagnosed with HIV often experience tremendous stress and fears related to the progression of the disease or death. However, we have achieved remarkable treatments for HIV disease," she explained,

Significant treatments and studies are ongoing in the fields of vaccines, HIV prevention, containment and even complete cures.

For instance, Chronic Hepatitis C, caused by the HCV virus, was once an untreated disease just a few years ago. Today, it belongs to the group of diseases that can be completely cured with treatment.

HIV, also caused by a virus, holds promise for similar success in its treatment. Numerous promising studies and research efforts are underway in the field of HIV treatment and vaccines.