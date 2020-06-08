Face masks are going nowhere – at least not anytime soon.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed recently, wearing a face mask, donning protective eyewear as well as keeping your distance have been the most effective formula yet to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Despite it being declared mandatory to wear a face mask – and properly at that – in all public spaces across Turkey, especially in public transport and in supermarkets, we have seen and continue to see rather bizarre interpretations of ways to wear a face mask.

Be like this, be a model citizen.

As we shared with our readers before, the correct way to wear a face mask is based on these three simple principles:

Make sure that it covers both the nose and the mouth, tucking under the chin.

Ensure that it hugs the face snugly and creates no big gaps on the side.

It must either have a wire at the top that can be pinched or mold to the shape of the nose so that no air can escape.

Though these instructions have been clear and officials have warned citizens time after time to follow guidance, some people have chosen to go down in history as selfish and ignorant spreaders, aka covidiots.

Here is a compilation of the most "creative" ones we have seen so far.

The scarf

Even if we were in the middle of winter, why would someone choose not to cover their nose and mouth and instead wrap a thin veil of cloth that offers no warmth around their neck? Though this only works if you have a face mask that has ties and not elastics, this type of mask-wearing is only reserved for surgeons, when they want to get a breather.

The mask beard

So, you might have not been able to visit a barber to get your beard groomed or you don't want your beard to lighten from the sun, or perhaps you are trying to hide that double chin from all that quarantine-induced comfort eating. This is a favorite for smokers, too. First of all, you are fooling no one, so pull that thing up and wear it how it is supposed to be worn.

The little chin-chin

Is that a chin poking out of the bottom of your mask? Leave something to the imagination and keep it covered. Pull the bottom of it right under that jawline.

The peak-a-nose

This model of wearing is mostly preferred by men and glasses-wearers. If your glasses are fogging up, try out some of these tips and tricks. And if you just feel like you can't breathe or it is too much of a hassle to wear it properly, just plant yourself on the couch and stay home. Reminder, you have no right to risk others' lives.

The ear dangler

Or the earring or the ear flap, we could call it. Face masks are not the newest ear accessory, darlings; it has to take up some serious real estate on our faces to work. Try out some dangly, feathery earrings if you want to look more fashionable.

The sleeping mask

You may be tired from all those sleepless nights and sitting at home and doing nothing all day but once you step foot outside the house it is time to act like an adult and be responsible. As much as the light annoys our eyes too, especially if you are on a bus or a plane, just carry an extra eye mask so you don't infect others.

The mad hatter

We know, hats are cool but not this kind. There are just so many options out there to choose from – caps, bucket hats, top hats, fedoras, sombreros, cowboy hats, the list is endless. Wear a normal hat with that face mask and just let your eyes do the taking for some extra mystery.

The purse

If you are that fond of those tiny Jacquemus bags just go out and buy one. Masks are meant to be worn on the face, not swung around in your hands.

This model of mask-wearing can only be described as the elbow pad or elbow protector. (iStock Photo)

The elbow pad

Are you a skater or are you going biking by any chance? Even if you are, what protection will that flimsy little mask offer, we ask? That mask will only rub up against surfaces and other people, so at the end of the day, you are more likely to catch COVID-19 yourself.

The most important point people forget or deliberately choose to ignore is that wearing a mask doesn’t really offer protection for our own health, but it protects others by keeping our germs and saliva sprays to ourselves. So be a model citizen and wear that piece of cloth properly; it can't be that hard.