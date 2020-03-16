The first participants in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus have received an experimental dose at a research institute in the U.S. state of Washington.

Officials caution, however, that it will still take from a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which started Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

A German biotech firm on Monday flatly denied newspaper reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered it a large sum of money for exclusive rights to a coronavirus vaccine.

"CureVac has not received from the US government or related entities an offer before, during and since the Task Force meeting in the White House on March 2. CureVac rejects all allegations from press," the company tweeted.

Citing sources close to the German government, Die Welt newspaper had previously reported that Trump had offered "a billion dollars" to secure research into a vaccine by CureVac "only for the United States."

The report came shortly after the firm announced that CEO Daniel Menichella had been replaced by Ingmar Hoerr, just weeks after Menichella met with Trump and representatives of pharma companies in Washington.

It prompted a furious response in Berlin, with government ministers lining up to condemn the alleged attempt to poach German research.

"German researchers play a leading role in drug and vaccine development and we cannot allow others to seek exclusive results," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Funke media group.

"Germany is not for sale," economy minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

In a more detailed statement on its website, CureVac added: "Internal efforts are focused on the development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal to reach, help and to protect people and patients worldwide."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has rapidly risen to more than 3,800 and the number of deaths to more than 70, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday.