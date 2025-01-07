The caves formed through excavation works in the Salt Mountain in Iğdır have become a popular destination, even during the winter season. Located in the Tuzluca district of Iğdır, in eastern Türkiye, these caves have attracted the attention of both local and international tourists, particularly those seeking therapeutic benefits.

The therapeutic center within the mountain, situated several meters underground, features walls, ceilings and floors entirely made of salt. With the support of the Iğdır Governorship and the Tuzluca District Governorship, environmental enhancements and lighting installations have been added to improve the visitor experience.

Thanks to these improvements, the caves continue to attract visitors year-round, with a noticeable increase in tourist activity during the winter months. Known for their health benefits – especially for those with respiratory issues – the caves have become a significant tourist attraction, drawing visitors from other parts of Türkiye as well as neighboring countries like Azerbaijan and Iran.

Azerbaijani tour guide Yıldız Aliyeva, who visited the caves during her holiday in Türkiye, shared her excitement with Anadolu Agency (AA). She explained that she had come to Türkiye to spend the New Year's holiday and was eager to visit the salt caves. Aliyeva remarked, "In Nakhchivan, there is a salt cave used as a salt therapy center. We were very curious about this salt cave, and today we came to satisfy our curiosity. The salt cave exceeded our expectations; it is a beautiful, must-see place. We are also considering the tourism potential of this region, including Iğdır and Mount Ağrı."

Aliyeva further emphasized that the Turkish-speaking world should visit this region: "We all share a common history in this geography. I believe this place is part of our shared history and heritage. I recommend everyone to visit such places during their holidays. It is the duty and responsibility of every Turkish citizen to visit and learn about these places. That’s why we came from Azerbaijan to spend our New Year's holiday here."

Another visitor from Nakhchivan, Seyda Ceferova, also expressed her admiration for the area. "I planned to spend my New Year's holiday in the brotherly country, Türkiye, and I really love it here. The Salt Cave, in particular, caught my attention and I will definitely recommend it to everyone. It feels like a miracle, a blessing from God. I am very happy to spend my holiday here," she said.