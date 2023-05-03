Learning a second language and speaking in that language during daily life strengthens memory and prevents dementia at later ages, according to a new study.

According to the New York Times, a study published in the April issue of the journal Neurobiology of Aging found that knowing more than one language can protect against dementia and prevent a cognitive decline in the elderly, in addition to enhancing memory.

Although some studies could not find any link between bilingualism and the prevention of dementia, and some studies determined bilingual speakers were diagnosed with dementia at a later age than those who spoke only one language, the study emphasized that more precise data on the link between bilingualism and cognitive health have been identified in recent years.

In a study of hundreds of middle-aged and older subjects in Germany, it was determined that those who can speak two languages from a young age score higher on learning, memory, language and self-control tests than patients who speak only one language.

In the study, 746 subjects aged 59 to 76 were asked questions on vocabulary, memory, attention, and calculation. For example, they were asked to remember previously named objects, spell words backward, follow three-part commands, and copy the designs presented to them.

It was stated that about 40% of the participants in the study did not have memory problems, while other subjects had previously consulted a doctor due to problems such as confusion or memory loss.

It was determined that those who learned and spoke a second language at 13 to 30 or 30 to 65 had higher results in language, memory, concentration, attention and decision-making abilities than those who did not speak a second language.

Columbia University Lecturer Neuroscientist Miguel Arce Renteria, who was not involved in the research, stated that it is promising that being able to use two languages in early and middle ages has a beneficial effect on cognitive health in later ages and that this will contribute to long-standing research.

On the other hand, University of California Faculty Member Boon Lead Tee, who was not involved in the research, emphasized that the researchers could reveal the effect of language learning age on catching dementia in older ages, based on the large number of subjects.

Tee suggested that while researchers only focused on the effects of using two languages at certain ages, the age at which the second language was implanted in memory and the demographic or life experience of bilinguals could also be important.

Neuroscientists predict bilinguals will have similar abilities in skills such as multitasking, managing emotions and self-control because they switch languages fluently, which could help delay dementia.