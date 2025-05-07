Asthma is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, with over 260 million individuals battling the disease. Specialists note that one of the major issues regarding asthma is the prevalence of misconceptions. These misunderstandings can have serious consequences and experts emphasize the importance of avoiding unreliable or anecdotal information.

Asthma triggers

Factors such as pollen, cigarette smoke, air pollution and stress can trigger asthma symptoms. Although asthma-related deaths are largely preventable, especially in low- and middle-income countries, limited access to proper treatment has contributed to significant consequences. Each year, approximately 450,000 people worldwide lose their lives to asthma, with the most severe cases occurring in underdeveloped regions. Experts have highlighted several common myths about asthma that continue to persist in society.

Misunderstandings

Professor Cengiz Özdemir, a pulmonary disease specialist, emphasized that asthma patients often face various challenges in their daily lives, including breathing difficulties, insomnia, loss of work productivity and social limitations. Although asthma-related deaths are largely preventable, Özdemir noted that access to effective treatments remains restricted in many regions, exacerbating the issue.

One of the most widespread misconceptions is that asthma only affects children and will eventually resolve as individuals grow older. Özdemir corrected this notion, explaining that asthma can begin at any age and persist throughout life. Additionally, the belief that asthma is contagious is incorrect. Asthma is not a contagious disease, although certain infections can trigger symptoms.

Another common myth is that physical activity worsens asthma. This is misleading, as many asthma patients can safely engage in exercise with proper treatment and control. In fact, many professional athletes with asthma have achieved notable international success in their respective sports. Furthermore, there is a misconception that inhaler treatments are addictive. Inhaler corticosteroids do not cause addiction; instead, they help control inflammation in the airways, preventing attacks and improving the patient’s quality of life.

Özdemir outlined that the primary goal in asthma treatment is to reduce symptoms, improve quality of life and minimize the risk of death. One of the most effective tools for achieving this is inhaled anti-inflammatory medications. However, access to these medications is either unavailable or unsustainable in many countries due to economic factors.

A manageable disease

Professor Sinem Iliaz, a pulmonary disease expert, shared additional insights into asthma triggers. She noted that pollen, dust, pet dander, cigarette smoke, air pollution, sharp odors, cold air, sudden weather changes, exercise in freezing conditions, infections and stress can all trigger asthma symptoms.

Asthma symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness and coughing, especially at night or early in the morning. Regarding common myths, Iliaz clarified that although asthma often starts in childhood, it can also appear in adulthood. In some cases, childhood asthma persists into adulthood. Additionally, asthma is not solely caused by allergic reactions. The misconception that asthma patients cannot engage in sports is also false. With proper treatment, asthma patients can exercise regularly and activities such as swimming, walking and yoga are particularly beneficial for strengthening breathing.

Role of medication

Iliaz further explained that inhaled corticosteroid medications have minimal systemic side effects when used at low doses directly in the lungs. These medications do not cause the side effects commonly associated with oral steroids. However, uncontrolled asthma is far more dangerous than the potential side effects of medications. Regular medication use can often lead to a gradual reduction in dosage and eventual discontinuation under the guidance of a physician.

While asthma is a chronic condition and rarely completely disappears, there may be times when medication is not necessary. However, discontinuing medicines without consulting a doctor can result in a more severe recurrence of the disease. It is also a misconception that all asthma patients must avoid animal dander. People who are allergic to animals should take precautions, but many asthma patients can live with pets without issue. Allergy testing is recommended to assess individual sensitivities.

Environmental factors

Seasonal changes, particularly in spring and fall, can worsen asthma symptoms. Both cold and hot, humid weather can exacerbate asthma in some individuals. Respiratory infections like colds or pneumonia can also trigger asthma attacks. For this reason, flu and pneumonia vaccinations are recommended for asthma patients to help prevent exacerbations.

Asthma care tips

Iliaz provided several key recommendations for improving the quality of life for asthma patients:

Regular use of prescribed medications as advised by a doctor.

Avoidance of asthma triggers, such as allergens and irritants.

Regular exercise, tailored to the individual’s needs and limitations.

Avoidance of smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Managing stress and maintaining a clean, dry and mold-free environment.

Consulting reliable sources or healthcare professionals for accurate asthma-related information.

Asthma patients should not rely on unverified information or rumors but seek advice from trusted medical sources. Even if symptoms improve, it is important not to discontinue medication without professional guidance.