Experts have stated that not only those who were exposed to the earthquake but also those who were affected by the earthquake had increased sleep problems, and said that the visuals on social media triggered this situation.

Hikmet Fırat, a professor and board member at the Turkish Sleep Medicine Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that after the earthquakes that took place in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, complaints of sleep disorders due to anxiety increased.

Explaining that going to bed with the fear of an earthquake at night causes difficulty in falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night, decreasing sleep time, waking up earlier than expected and having nightmares, Fırat emphasized that this situation, which they have encountered frequently recently, causes health problems.

Fırat pointed out that the continuation of earthquakes also increased sleep problems.

"Not only those who have experienced the earthquake or been under the rubble, but also those who have earthquake anxiety all over the country have sleep problems. Exposure to visuals on social media triggers this situation. Healthy sleep is essential for a person to have complete physical, mental and emotional well-being. Sleeping is a must for the body. like the conductor of our order."

Explaining that conditions should be prepared for disaster victims to return to their normal lives first, Fırat said that it is essential to provide psychological support to those who directly experienced the earthquake, who were under the rubble and who witnessed the death of their relatives.

Pointing out that it is important to go to bed and wake up at the same time for quality sleep, Hikmet Fırat stated that there should be no blue light sources in the bedroom like mobile phones, television, visual news and media tools that will cause anxiety.

Fırat stated that it is necessary to avoid heavy exercise in the evening and to eat dinner three to four hours before going to sleep.

"Reduce fluid consumption close to a healthy sleep time, and consume foods such as milk, yogurt and bananas in the evening, which help the secretion of the melatonin hormone, which provides the transition to sleep."

Fırat stated that sleep problems trigger diseases.

"In those who have irregular sleep problems, cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis, endocrine and metabolic disorders such as diabetes and goiter are common. These can cause heart attack, stroke, heart failure, memory impairment and depression. Irregular sleep can cause cancer by lowering body resistance."