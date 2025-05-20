A recent study conducted at the University of Arizona has scientifically proven that Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, commonly referred to as "broken heart syndrome," is more fatal for men than for women. This discovery highlights significant gender-based differences in the outcomes of this condition, which is often triggered by emotional stress.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that is often caused by extreme emotional stress, although it can also be triggered by physical stressors such as surgery or a stroke. The condition involves a sudden change in the shape of the heart's main pumping chamber. During this event, the body releases large amounts of cortisol and adrenaline – hormones associated with stress – that interfere with the heart’s ability to function properly.

While emotional stress is a primary factor, physical stressors can also contribute to the development of this condition.

Gender differences

Historically, research has shown that Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is more prevalent in women than in men. The new study by the University of Arizona, which analyzed data from around 200,000 American adults who were hospitalized for this condition between 2016 and 2020, confirms that 83% of cases were indeed in women. This reinforces earlier findings on the gender disparity in the occurrence of the syndrome.

However, the study also revealed another noteworthy trend: the condition is becoming more common in a different age group.

The research found a sharp increase in the frequency of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy in people aged 46-60, compared to the 31-45 age group. The rate of occurrence in this older group was 2.6 to 3.25 times higher than in younger individuals.

This rise could be attributed to various factors such as increased stress levels, hormonal changes, lifestyle factors (including alcohol and tobacco use) and underlying health conditions like high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Risk for men

One of the most striking findings of the study is that men are at twice the risk of dying from Takotsubo cardiomyopathy compared to women, although previous studies have also observed this disparity.

Experts believe that one contributing factor may be that in men, the syndrome is more likely to be triggered by physical stress, such as surgery or serious physical trauma. On the other hand, emotional stressors, such as the loss of a loved one or job-related stress, are more common triggers for women.

Dr. Mohammad Movahed, the lead author of the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, explained in an interview with NBC News that men may have less social support to cope with stress, which could contribute to the higher mortality rate observed in men.

Need for further research

The researchers conclude that more studies are necessary to understand Takotsubo cardiomyopathy better and improve diagnosis and treatment processes. The disparity in outcomes between men and women, along with the growing incidence of the condition among older adults, calls for increased attention and tailored interventions to address the unique needs of those affected by this heart syndrome.