According to research conducted annually since 2022, there has been a decrease in those emphasizing the importance of mental health, while an increase is observed in those emphasizing physical health.

In 2022, those who stated that mental health is more important were 81.8%, but this rate decreased to 79.8% in 2023. In 2024, however, 73.8% of the Turkish population considered mental health important, while 26.2% stated that physical health is more important.

When looked at through the lens of gender, it is observed that men consider mental health more important compared to women. Some 76.3% of men say mental health is more important, while 71.4% of women say the same. As for those who consider physical health important, 23.7% are men and 28.6% are women.

When the research results are examined according to age groups, it is seen that 75.1% of those aged 55 and over consider mental health more important than physical health. Similarly, 61.8% of young participants in the 18-34 age range also lean toward mental health.

Religion's influence

The research also explores the effects of belief on mental health and asks participants about it. According to this, 75.2% of the Turkish population believes that belief in religion affects mental health. Some 17.3% believe that belief does not affect mental health, while 7.6% think that belief has a negative effect on mental health.

According to the data from 2022, 73.1% of participants believe that belief positively affects mental health, 21.1% believe it negatively affects it and 5.8% believe it has no effect. In 2023, while 73% say it has a positive effect, 19.2% say it is ineffective and 7.7% say it has a negative effect.

When the impact of belief on mental health is examined according to gender, a similar approach is observed in both women and men. Some 75.3% of women and 75% of men believe in the positive effect of belief on mental health.

When evaluated according to age groups, the 35-54 age range indicates a positive effect of belief on mental health with 83.1%. Following that, the 18-34 age group stands at 78.4%. Some 59.8% of those aged 55 and over believe in the positive effect of belief on mental health, while 32.2% say belief does not affect mental health.

The research, conducted on Jan. 25-29, with the participation of 2,024 individuals nationwide in Türkiye, was carried out using the CAWI technique, a quantitative research method, utilizing the Areda Survey's Profile-Based Digital Panel.