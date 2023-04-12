Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Specialist Dr. Mehmet Sait Buğdacı warned that sleeping immediately after breaking a daylong fast may lead to acid reflux issues.

Acid reflux, which is defined as the reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus due to a loose valve at the stomach's entrance, is experienced in approximately 20% of the population in Türkiye. This condition causes irritation in the esophagus, where acid and food from the stomach move up, causing a burning sensation in the chest.

Eating too much and too fast during iftar after being hungry for a long time in Ramadan can also cause stomach contents to escape into the windpipe. Overeating, and consuming fatty, spicy and fried foods, in particular, are among the factors that trigger and exacerbate reflux.

A short nap of 10-15 minutes right after iftar, a common habit in Ramadan, can also cause reflux.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA) about how to avoid the issue, he first pointed out that fasting has many positive effects on health, that scientific studies conducted abroad suggest intermittent fasting prolongs human life and that people now practice intermittent fasting voluntarily.

Noting that fasting patients with digestive system issues seek medical advice more frequently during Ramadan, Buğdacı noted that they mostly encounter gastritis-related complaints and patients who have difficulty tolerating the fasting process due to heartburn, nausea and gas in their stomach.

Buğdacı emphasized that reflux is one of the important complaints they come across during Ramadan.

"For patients with reflux complaints, it is advisable to prepare before Ramadan. This process can be made tolerable by consuming medications at sahur and iftar during Ramadan. Medications that reduce stomach acid can be used. It is necessary to reduce fibrous foods during this period as they release more acid. This causes more damage," he remarked.

Buğdacı stated that overeating after a long period of hunger causes drowsiness. Advising that being seated in a well-lit place instead of a dim environment reduces drowsiness, Buğdacı noted that patients who have digestive system issues should definitely consult a specialist.