A U.S.-based artificial intelligence company says it is developing a full-body scanning system capable of completing comprehensive medical imaging in under a minute, a breakthrough that could challenge conventional MRI and CT technologies by significantly reducing scan times.

The company said in a blog post that it plans to develop a device called the "Midjourney Scanner" under a new venture named "Midjourney Medical."

Midjourney said the technology is not yet a commercial product and is intended to make MRI-like imaging capabilities faster and more accessible.

The company said the system is designed to operate in a shallow water pool and aims to scan the body through a ring of ultrasonic sensors.

According to the statement, the device is planned to send ultrasound waves from different angles, record the signals returning from the body and convert the data into images through AI-supported systems.

Midjourney said the target scan time is "under 60 seconds."

The company also said it plans to introduce the scanning technology through a new concept called "Midjourney Spa."

According to the statement, the first facility is targeted to open in San Francisco in 2027 and is expected to include hot pools, saunas, cold plunge areas and dedicated sections for body scanning.

Midjourney said it will focus on algorithm and hardware development over the next 12 months, conduct research trials and prepare for its first "research spa."

The company said it aims to expand to more cities and transition to a third-generation scanner by 2028.

According to the statement, the company also plans to build a network of more than 50,000 scanners worldwide by 2031.

Midjourney said it initially plans to provide users with detailed body composition maps and aims to submit regular testing results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more advanced medical capabilities.